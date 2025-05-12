Blackpool Zoo's African lion Narla celebrates remarkble birthday

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 12th May 2025, 14:15 BST
Updated 12th May 2025, 14:22 BST
A Blackpool Zoo member has celebrated a whopping birthday.

African lion Narla is 20 today and, with African lions in the wild living around 10-15 years, reaching this age is a remarkable milestone.

Happy 20th birthday Narla!placeholder image
Happy 20th birthday Narla! | Blackpool Zoo/Alison Allen

join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Blackpool Zoo said: “Narla's golden years are a real credit to the dedication and exceptional care she’s received from both our amazing keeper team and the fantastic team at her former home.”

Narla arrived at the zoo with lionesses Hira and Emma from West Midland Safari Park in May 2023.

They were all born at West Midlands Safari Park and have close bonds with each other.

Related topics:LancashireBlackpoolAnimals
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice