Blackpool Zoo's African lion Narla celebrates remarkble birthday
African lion Narla is 20 today and, with African lions in the wild living around 10-15 years, reaching this age is a remarkable milestone.
join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
A spokesperson for Blackpool Zoo said: “Narla's golden years are a real credit to the dedication and exceptional care she’s received from both our amazing keeper team and the fantastic team at her former home.”
Narla arrived at the zoo with lionesses Hira and Emma from West Midland Safari Park in May 2023.
They were all born at West Midlands Safari Park and have close bonds with each other.