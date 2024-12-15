Blackpool Zoo has provided an update on a baby orangutan in Blackpool who underwent pioneering surgery.

Earlier this year, keepers at Blackpool Zoo revealed infant orangutan Jarang as well as having developmental delays, was born with a bilateral scrotal hernia that was hampering his mobility.

Blackpool Zoo has provided an update on baby orangutan Jarang's pioneering surgery. | Alison Allen

After consulting with experts from across the UK and beyond, including veterinary staff and specialist paediatricians, it was concluded that Jarang would need surgery which took place over the summer.

While little Jarang came through the operation and recovered well under the care of his mother, Jingga, unfortunately it was not successful and he still has the hernia.

Posted an update to his many followers, a spokesperson for Blackpool Zoo said: “Unfortunately his surgery in the summer was not successful and, after consulting with experts from across the UK and beyond, including veterinary staff and specialist paediatricians, it was agreed that further surgery was necessary.

“We are pleased to tell you that the second surgery took place at the beginning of November and, after taking some time to recuperate with mother Jingga, they are both now reintegrated with the group.

“The operation was a success and he has been recovering well.”

The surgery is believed to be the only hernia surgery of its kind to be performed on an orangutan.

They added that although Jarang does still have some developmental delays, which are closely monitored by the team, he is showing signs of progression.

They said: “He is very inquisitive, can regularly be seen climbing the mesh in his habitat and playing with his half-brother, Rufus.

“He is also now eating soft foods, in addition to his mother’s milk, and is quite partial to yogurt and grapes.

“Extensive investigations have been conducted to determine the cause of Jarang’s delayed development.

“While these investigations have been inconclusive at this stage, we are committed to working with the industry’s most respected primate experts to achieve the best possible outcome for Jarang.”