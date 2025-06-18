A Blackpool charity which provides vital support for vulnerable young people has been awarded £475,000 funding from the National Lottery.

Many of the young people helped by Streetlife often experience homelessness and find themselves with nowhere else to go.

The charity’s funding will be phased over the next five years.

Streetlife was established in 1984 and provides both shelter and support for young people aged 16-25 in Blackpool and surrounding areas.

The charity’ CEO, Jane Hugo, said she was delighted by the funding, which will allow the charity to continue providing safe spaces for young people, inspiring them to develop life skills and take up opportunities for education and employment.

Each year, an average of 300 vulnerable young people access Streetlife’s services and 150 of those use the night shelter in Blackpool town centre.

The eight-bed shelter provides emergency accommodation, and the day centre is open weekdays for drop-in, a free lunch and a whole host of support for anyone aged between 16-25.

The charity celebrated the funding by welcoming local supporters and partners into their day centre base on Buchanan Street to meet with the team, volunteers and young people who access the service.

Attendees included Chris Webb MP for Blackpool South, the Mayor of Blackpool (Councillor Kim Critchley) and Mayor's Consort (Councillor Mel Fenlon), Deputy Mayor (Councillor John Boughton) and Deputy Mayoress (Jaki Boughton).

Young people served breakfast and refreshments before Jane Hugo explained more about what this funding means for the young people of Blackpool.

Hopes and dreams

The CEO, who is also deputy leader of Blackpool Council, thanked the National Lottery and said: “This funding is called Hopes & Dreams and at Streetlife our mantra has always been about providing a safe a friendly place where young people can feel at ease and helping young people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

“It is great that we can do this and in addition to the support we provide, we would really like to find out what young people's hopes and dreams are, and to really inspire them”

The new funding will in part support the running of the shelter and cover the cost of keeping the day centre open five days a week for drop in.

Day centre manager Rachael Webb told guests about what the charity provides for young people, including a free hot meal each day, a programme of activities centered around the principles of wellbeing and access to intensive support including their onsite therapist.

Two young people performed poetry from the anthology “Always Moving” which was created by young people, using their own experiences as part of a project with local spoken artist Nathan Parker last summer.

Streetlife also provides a platform for young people to have their voices heard on issues that affect them and their new podcast can be heard on their website https://wearestreetlife.org/podcasts/