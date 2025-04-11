Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Youngsters from Blackpool have seen their creative work go on display at Westminster for the second time after being chosen to put on an exhibition.

Members of Blackpool Boys and Girls Club visited Parliament to see their photographic display called My Colourful Spaces on view between the House of Commons and the House of Lords.

Members of Blackpool Boys and Girls Club visiting Parliament for the launch of their My Colourful Spaces | Submitted

Blackpool South MP Chris Webb nominated the exhibition for display in Parliament and it was selected from nominations across the country, with Speaker of the House Sir Lindsay Hoyle leading the committee which made the decision.

The youngsters also got to visit both Houses of Parliament during their visit for the launch of the exhibition on April 7. My Colourful Spaces depicts young people at rest and play with an underlying theme of promoting good mental health.

Dave Blacker, a youth worker with the Blackpool Boys and Girls Club, said: "Too often young people are portrayed as victims or misguided offenders but in My Colourful Spaces we see them as they see themselves, fun loving and full of youthful energy.

"They want to contribute to their community, so we see them litter picking and helping one another learn new skills. It is in the ordinariness of these device free photos that we see the extraordinary talent and joy of our young people.

"Their youthful freedom is so brilliantly expressed in these photographs and should be the right of every young person."

Blackpool South MP Chris Webb said: "I’m incredibly proud to have welcomed young people from Blackpool Boys and Girls Club to Parliament to mark the official opening of their exhibition, My Colourful Spaces.

"The exhibition explores themes of creating and sustaining good mental and physical health – something I’m also passionate about and have been working on in Parliament.

"So many people have complimented the work, including fellow MPs who are keen to pass on their congratulations to the young people for creating such an impactful body of work."

A previous art show by the Blackpool Boys and Girls Club called My Green Spaces was chosen for display in 2023 after being nominated by former Blackpool South MP Scott Benton.

The exhibition has been supported by Blackpool Council, and its director of public health Dr Arif Rajpura who provided the introduction board.