More star names have been announced for this year’s Blackpool, Wyre & Fylde Pride Festival as organisers say the spectacle will be bigger and better than ever.

The event, at the Tower Festival Headland, will offer a weekend of glitter and non-stop music and entertainment on the town’s iconic Comedy Carpet beneath Blackpool Tower.

Pride 2025 is the town’s annual LGBT festival, aimed at promoting equality and diversity and also encouraging people to have a good time. The festival includes the iconic Pride Parade, one of the most colourful events in Blackpool’s packed calendar of events.

Blackpool, Wyre & Fylde Pride Festival is returning in June | National World

Organisers are in the final stages of putting together this year’s programme and here are some of the latest details.

When is it?

The three-day event is being held from Friday June 6 through to Sunday June 8

Who’s lined up?

FRIDAY: The opening night will be a 90s Dance Party including Belgian trance collective Ian Van Dahl (Castles in the Sky); Italian Eurodance group Livin' Joy, (Don’t Stop Movin’, Dreamer); British breakbeat group Baby D (Let Me Be your Fantasy); English singer Kelly Llorenna ( Former lead vocalist of N-Trance, best known for hit Set You Free) ); British Eurodance band Urban Cookie Collective (best known for their 1993 hit ‘The Key, The Secret’); English electronic dance music group Oceanic (known for 1991 hit, Insanity); British singer Rowetta (best known for her work with Shed Seven and Happy Mondays) and more. Blackpool DJ and bar owner Jason Fubar, well known in Blackpool, will also be performing.

Kelly Llorena is performing at this year's Blackpool, Wyre & Fylde Pride Festival | Third party

SATURDAY: Apart from the big Pride Parade, which has an aptly seaside theme this year and will be headed by former Funny Girls legend DJ Zoe, the entertainment takes the form of a Eurovision Party. It includes a genuine coup, as the line-up includes Remember Monday, the country pop group who are the UK’s representative in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. Another notable addition is The Fizz, the Bucks Fizz spin-off whose line-up includes original members Cheryl Baker and Jaz Ashton. There is also Lucie Jones, the X-Factor contestant who represented the UK in Eurovision 2017, There is also 2016 X-Factor winner Matt Terry and, straight from Ru Paul UK, the popular La Voix.

Blackpool Pride line up announced | NW

SUNDAY: Headliners are Liberty X, the girl group formed on TV’s PopStars and known for international hit, Just a Little. Also appearing are tribute acts to some popular bands such as Sugababes. They also include Plus Got to Be Steps, Venga, Love & Pride the Musical and more.

Liberty X are headliners at this years Blackpool, Wyre & Fylde Pride Festival | Getty Images | Getty Images

There is also a Youth Pride with free events for under-18s.

In addition, there will also be an array of drag queens representing clubs and bars from across Blackpool, in addition to a string of talented local musical performers taking to the stage over the weekend.

Over the three days, there will be a large number of stalls, including stands from local support services.

What they say

Sara Cheston, chair of Blackpool, Wyre & Fylde Pride, said: “This year’s Pride in Blackpool is the biggest yet, with £120,000 invested into it, but we could not run this event without the amazing hard work and support of all our volunteers who give their time for nothing, and we’d just like to thank them all again.”

To find out more about this year’s event, visit: www.blackpoolpride.org