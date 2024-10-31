Blackpool writer KR Jones is all ready to add some Witching Hour chills for Halloween
The 27 year old mum-of-one has a total of 10 novels to her name and the latest one, aptly titled The Witching Hour, is the perfect chiller for Halloween.
Kerrie, who writes under the name of KR Jones, said: “I’ve been writing stories since I was seven years old and it was Dr Who who helped me to read and write.
“The books at school were so boring to me but I loved Dr Who and that started me off.
“My dream is to be able to write professionally for the Dr Who series!”
And indeed, she is writing a number of short Dr Who stories, available to read on her social media page.
In her short horror novel, The Witching Hour, a group of teens awaken a deadly curse when they make the mistake of entering the strange community of Ravens Hollow on Halloween night.
The young rebels have no idea what they are in for..
Kerrie has written thrillers and sci fi novels and self-publishes them on Amazon, designing the covers and even using her experience as a university media production graduate to shoot the trailers for her books online.
She said: “Writing is fun for me, it’s a door into another world and you can take any direction you want.”
Check the book out on Amazon at :https://amzn.eu/d/93v2Qia