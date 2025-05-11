A 51 year old woman has been charged with child abduction following an incident in Blackpool yesterday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 11.55am on Saturday, it was reported that a woman approached a baby in a pram on Central Drive, near to Coral Island, before attempting to walk away with the pram.

Members of the public, and the baby’s parent intervened, and the baby was unharmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 51 year old Blackpool woman has been chraged with child abduction | Lancashire Police

Members of the public, and the baby’s parent intervened, and thankfully the baby was unharmed.​

Following enquiries, a 51-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of child abduction and police assault.

After consulting with the Crown Prosecution Service, the police have this afternoon charged Nicolette Goldrick, 51, of Marton Drive, Blackpool, with child abduction and police assault.

She has been remanded into custody to appear at Lancaster Magistrates Court in the morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Inspector John Jennings-Wharton, of Blackpool Police said: "A woman has been charged and I am limited in what I can say at this point. However, I wanted to reassure the community that this continues to be treated as an isolated incident and we are not looking for anybody else in relation to this incident.

“I know this incident has understandably caused the community a great deal of concern and I just wanted to take this opportunity to thank people for their patience and allowing us to fully investigate this matter.

“Finally, I just wanted to thank the investigation team for their hard work and diligence which has led to us being in a position to charging an individual in relation to this incident.”

If you have information or footage that could assist police with their enquiries, you can contact number on 101 quoting log 0563 of 10th May 2025.