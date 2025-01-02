Blackpool wedding lounge set for expansion with plans approved

By Shelagh Parkinson

Local Democracy Reporter Blackpool

Published 2nd Jan 2025, 15:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A bridal lounge in Blackpool looks set to expand after plans to use the upper floor of the building were approved.

The Ivory Dressing Room Ltd on Lytham Road in South Shore has been granted planning permission to convert an empty two-bedroom flat above its existing shop into an area to hang dresses and add an upstairs dressing room.

The Ivory Dressing Room on Lytham RoadThe Ivory Dressing Room on Lytham Road
The Ivory Dressing Room on Lytham Road | Google

Council planners approved the application using their delegated powers, saying the proposal represented an extension to the existing business.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

A decision notice adds: "The business currently occupies the groundfloor of the building and a two storey building in the rear yard which is linked at ground floor.

"The proposal would merge the two units so the first floor would be used as an extension of the existing business."

Related topics:BlackpoolPlanning permission

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice