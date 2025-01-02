Blackpool wedding lounge set for expansion with plans approved
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Ivory Dressing Room Ltd on Lytham Road in South Shore has been granted planning permission to convert an empty two-bedroom flat above its existing shop into an area to hang dresses and add an upstairs dressing room.
Council planners approved the application using their delegated powers, saying the proposal represented an extension to the existing business.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
A decision notice adds: "The business currently occupies the groundfloor of the building and a two storey building in the rear yard which is linked at ground floor.
"The proposal would merge the two units so the first floor would be used as an extension of the existing business."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.