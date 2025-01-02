Blackpool wedding lounge set for expansion with plans approved

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A bridal lounge in Blackpool looks set to expand after plans to use the upper floor of the building were approved.

The Ivory Dressing Room Ltd on Lytham Road in South Shore has been granted planning permission to convert an empty two-bedroom flat above its existing shop into an area to hang dresses and add an upstairs dressing room.

Council planners approved the application using their delegated powers, saying the proposal represented an extension to the existing business.

A decision notice adds: "The business currently occupies the groundfloor of the building and a two storey building in the rear yard which is linked at ground floor.

"The proposal would merge the two units so the first floor would be used as an extension of the existing business."