Blackpool weather forecast: When is the rain set to hit today

Have your say

Forecasters are predicting a cloudy day with the chance heavy rain for Blackpool.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will be cloudy throughout with chances of showers between 11am-12pm, maximum temperatures reaching 16C.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

Later in the day the temperature is set to dip slightly to 15C as more patchy rain moves in from the north with the possibility of some heavier showers.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

The rain is predicted to become heavier during the evening and through the night bringing with it some stronger winds.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

The heavy rain will continue through the morning, beginning to ease as we move into the afternoon. A cooler day with maximum temperature reaching 14C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

Like Tuesday rain on Wednesday will soon clear to leave afternoon brightness, with temperatures reaching 15C.

Thursday and Friday look set to be a much more settled staying mainly dry/bright, with the chance of some light showers Friday afternoon.