Blackpool weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Blackpool today

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict cloud and heavy rain.

Early morning will be overcast, before light rain hits at 9am, continuing throughout the morning. The temperature will reach 7C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

Heavy rain will then hit from 12pm, easing back to light rain by 1pm and continuing until 3pm. The rest of the afternoon will then be overcast. The temperature will reach its peak of 8C by 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will be cloudy, but dry. The temperature will be 8C throughout the evening. Overnight temperature of 7C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will be cloudy throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 10C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 22 March to Sunday 31 March said: “The south of the UK looks to remain largely dry and settled to begin with, and it could perhaps be quite warm at times in some central and eastern parts of the UK, with the best of the drier and brighter weather here.

“However, unsettled conditions are more likely in the far north and northwest, where wet and windy weather is more likely from time to time.

“Temperatures are most likely to be roughly around the average for the time of year, although some warmer periods are likely in the south when the sun shines, whilst occasionally in the north it may be rather cold, perhaps even with a risk of some overnight frost at times.”