Blackpool weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Blackpool today

The weather in Blackpool is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunshine, cloud and rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning is set to see sunny spells, reaching 18C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

Early afternoon will be cloudy, before rain then hits from 3pm onward, becoming heavier at 4pm. The temperature will remain at 18C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Early evening will see heavy rain continue, before beginning to ease at around 6pm. The temperature will then begin to slowly dip.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow is set to see heavy rain throughout most of the day, as Storm Callum hits the UK. Maximum temperature of 18C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

Saturday will also see heavy rain throughout the day, with a maximum temperature of 19C.

Temperatures will drop considerably on Sunday, with a peak of 13C and a mixture of cloud, sunny spells and light showers.

Looking ahead, the predominantly unsettled weather is likely to continue through the latter part of October and into November, with weather systems becoming slow-moving at times, according to the Met Office.