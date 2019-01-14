Blackpool weather forecast: Heavy rain hits Blackpool but this is when it will stop

Have your say

The weather in Blackpool is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict heavy rain, cloud and some sunny spells.

Temperatures will cool as the week progresses, dipping to close to freezing towards the end of the week.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will be chilly with light rain throughout the morning, which will turn heavy from 11am to 1pm. The temperature will reach 7C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will then see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud, with light rain set to hit between 3pm and 4pm. The temperature will reach its peak of 8C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will become quickly dark, with the temperature remaining at 8C throughout the evening and overnight.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will see cloud throughout most the day, with a maximum temperature of 9C. Thursday will see temperatures cool considerably, with a minimum temperature of 0C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Friday 18 Jan to Sunday 27 Jan said: “It will be mostly settled for a time on Friday, especially in the east, before thickening cloud and outbreaks of rain, perhaps with some hill snow, try to move eastwards later, with strong winds.

“The rain and hill snow will make further eastward progress on Saturday, perhaps with northeastern areas staying dry.

“Thereafter, it looks set to remain mainly cold, unsettled and sometimes windy, with gales possible in the north.”