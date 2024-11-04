Blackpool weather forecast as families prepare for Bonfire Night and firework displays
Forecasters say the weather on Bonfire Night on Tuesday will be dry and settled, with temperatures rising to around 13C.
Bonfire Night on November 5, also known as Guy Fawkes Night, commemorates a failed attempt to blow up Parliament and is celebrated by firework displays across the UK.
Tom Morgan, a meteorologist for the Met Office, said: “It’s going to be dry for the vast majority of the UK, but there will also be quite gloomy conditions by day and quite murky conditions overnight.
“We’re not anticipating any weather warnings for the UK in the coming days, but there is a small chance of some mist and fog around, particularly next week.”
Here’s the weather forecast for Blackpool:
Tuesday, November 5 - Bonfire Night
Another cloudy day with hill fog persisting into the day.
A few spots of light drizzle in places beneath the thickest layer, though some brighter spells too.
Winds remaining light.
Maximum temperature 13C. Minimum temperature 11C.
Wednesday, November 6
High pressure dominates, bringing a dry but cloudy week.
An overcast day.
Maximum temperature 15C. Minimum temperature 10C.
Thursday, November 7
An overcast day.
Maximum temperature 13C. Minimum temperature 9C.
Friday, November 8
An overcast day.
Maximum temperature 13C. Minimum temperature 10C.
Saturday, November 9
Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime.
Maximum temperature 15C. Minimum temperature 11C.
Sunday, November 10
Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime.
Maximum temperature 15C. Minimum temperature 10C.