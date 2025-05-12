Blackpool Victoria Hospital reaches out to knitters and crocheters to help wih dementia campaign

By Richard Hunt
Published 12th May 2025, 08:08 BST
Updated 12th May 2025, 08:14 BST
Blackpool Victoria Hospital has launched an appeal for people who crochet to help with its Dementia Week campaign.

As part of Dementia Action Week, the Integrated Therapy Team on the Care of the Older Person wards at the Vic are reaching out to the community to ask for volunteers to knit or crochet forget-me-not flowers in support of older patients living with dementia during Dementia Action Week.

Dementia Action Week takes place over May 19-23.

Calling all knitters and crocheters - Blackpool Victoria Hospital wants help wth its latest campaign to help dementia patients
Calling all knitters and crocheters - Blackpool Victoria Hospital wants help wth its latest campaign to help dementia patients | Third party

A spokesman said: “This will be our fourth consecutive year of fundraising and activities at the Vic for Dementia Action Week and we have such a wonderful response from the community to support us in this in the past,

“We would love to continue raising these vital funds. In the last four years, our team of 20 physiotherapists, occupational therapists and therapy assistants have raised over £2,000.T

“These beautiful handmade flowers will be sold during Dementia Action Week, with all proceeds going to the Alzheimer’s Society, supporting inpatients with dementia and helping to make their hospital stay at the Vic more comfortable and engaging.

“Whether you can make just a few or a whole bouquet, every flower makes a difference. It’s a lovely way to show support, raise awareness, and bring a smile to someone’s face”

Anyone who wants to help scan click this link: https://youtu.be/XvOyZaB-H6A?si=b-liQN1mEhXtvDD3

