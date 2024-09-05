Maggie Oldham has been confirmed as the new chief executive of Blackpool Teaching Hospitals after carrying out the role since April as an interim appointment.

She took over the reins following the retirement of previous chief executive Trish Armstrong-Child.

Ms Oldham has more than 40 years of experience working in healthcare with her achievements including leading improvements at the Isle of Wight NHS Trust during four years spent there. She is also a previous chief executive of Mid-Staffordshire NHS Foundation Trust.

Maggie Oldham, chief executive of Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation | n/a

She told a meeting of the board of the Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust she was pleased to be back working in Lancashire where she was born and raised, and looking forward to the challenges ahead.

She also praised staff at the hospitals, which include Blackpool Victoria Hospital and Clifton Hospital in St Annes, for their hard work and dedication.

She said it had been "an absolute privilege to have been working here for the last four-and-half months" which had shown that her own personal and professional values were aligned with those of the trust.

She said: "I feel over the last four-and-a-half months I have had the opportunity to really assimilate what some of the core drivers of our challenges are. I feel very excited on that."

Ms Oldham added: "I am so grateful to all our staff. Our operational front-line staff work day in day out under some of the most extreme challenges. The public sector continues to be under some significant challenges and here in Blackpool they are trying to look after our community in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre.

"Every day we see fresh challenges and our staff rise to them always. Our staff have a relentless pursuit of improvement and we should always acknowledge and pay thanks to them for what they do. I am really grateful for the chance to work here in a permanent way and bring some stability which I know we are desperately in need of."

Ms Oldham joined the NHS in 1982 on a Youth Opportunities Programme at Booth Hall Children’s Hospital in Manchester, and held various nursing roles before moving into management.

Interim chair of the Blackpool Trust James Wilkie has also now been permanently appointed to that role.