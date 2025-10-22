Blackpool Transport is inviting passengers to take part in the second round of its “Big Bus Conversation,” an open consultation aimed at shaping the future of local bus services.

Earlier this year, more than 300 customers shared their views during the first consultation, helping to inform a number of service improvements.

Following route changes introduced in August, the company is now asking for feedback again to explore further enhancements.

Hayley Gregory, Marketing Manager at Blackpool Transport, said: “Now the route changes introduced in August have ‘bedded in’ we would like to hear from our customers again as we look at making even more service enhancements across the network.”

The consultation will run for the next two weeks, with passengers able to provide feedback via an open-ended online survey.

The deadline for responses is midnight on Sunday, November 2.

“It couldn’t be easier for passengers to have their say on the services they rely on, and we want them to help us build a clearer picture of their needs and expectations,” Hayley added.

“This is all part of our ongoing commitment to refining our services in line with the requirements of the communities we serve and on building a bus network we can all be proud of,”

For more information and to take part in the survey, passengers can visit Blackpool Transport’s website by clicking HERE.