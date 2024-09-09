Blackpool Transport have provided an update on Waterloo Road closure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Hartes store on the corner of Bond Street and Waterloo Road is being demolished with the intention of creating a block of 23 holiday apartments, with retail units on the ground floor and parking for 30 cars.

Waterloo Road in Blackpool is closed this week for the demolition of a building. | Google

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building, which was also previously a Woolworths store and is locally listed, has become increasingly derelict following the closure of Hartes in 2019.

A new use has also been agreed for Waterloo Road Methodist Church set for demolition to continue to operate as a self-storage facility after dwindling congregations forced its closure several years ago.

A new use has also been agreed for Waterloo Road Methodist Church set for demolition to continue to operate as a self-storage facility after dwindling congregations forced its closure several years ago. | LDRS

A spokesperson for Blackpool Transport said Due to Waterloo Road being closed for building demolition, we are diverting the service 18 onto Lytham Rd and Station Rd.

“This means we will not be able to observe the bus stop on Waterloo Rd or the stops on the bottom end of Bond St.

“Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”