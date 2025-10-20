Blackpool Transport shortlisted for top UK Bus Award after major service improvements

Blackpool Transport’s transformation of its bus network has earned the company a place on the shortlist for a national industry award.

The operator has been named among the front-runners in the UK Bus Awards following a landmark year that saw the introduction of new timetables, freshly branded routes and a renewed focus on customer feedback.

The company is competing in the Small to Medium-Sized Operator category, with the winners set to be announced at a gala event in London on Tuesday, November 25.

Blackpool Transport’s transformation of its bus network has earned the company a place on the shortlist for a national industry award | Contributed

Managing Director Jane Cole said: “Over the past 12 months, we’ve worked tirelessly to match services to the needs of customers, and we’re delighted that judges have recognised the steps taken to offer even more choice, improved frequency and better connections with other modes of public transport.”

The recognition also follows the successful launch of new branded services, including Cleveleys Connections and Lytham Lines, both of which have proved popular with passengers.

The company has also increased early morning, evening and weekend services across the network.

Ms Cole added: “Regardless of the final result, reaching the shortlist is an achievement in itself, and something that the entire team can be proud of, especially as it comes so soon after we secured top honours in the Tram Operator of the Year category at the National Transport Awards,” Jane added.

Further information about the awards can be found on the UK Bus Awards website: https://www.ukbusawards.org.uk/new/