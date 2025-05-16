Blackpool Transport has praised customers for their contribution to a landmark consultation on the future of local bus services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the past few weeks, more than 300 people had their say in the ‘Big Bus Conversation’, and their diverse views are now being used to shape further enhancements to services.

Hayley Gregory, Marketing Manager at Blackpool Transport, explained: “Every decision we make on our routes and the frequency of services is based on feedback from the people who matter most to us, our customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This major consultation has provided a fascinating insight into their expectations, as well as opinions on our existing service offer.”

Both routes will be clearly marked with the Resort Rider name on the destination blinds | Blackpool Transport

While the full results of the online initiative are being analysed, some clear trends are already emerging. These include a desire to see increased frequency across all routes during the day and in the evening, when some would like to see later running times.

A lot of bus users would now like to see the bus operator match vehicle types to specific routes, with their size matching customer demand. This follows the grouping of routes with similar start and finish points, which has proved convenient for many customers.

“We were also pleased to see that more than half of the respondents are happy with our current range of fare options, and other opinions expressed in the Big Bus Conversation will help to shape future offers as part of our forthcoming ticketing review,” Hayley said.

“We would like to thank everyone who took the time to take part in this honest and open debate on what we are already doing well and where improvements can be made,” she added.