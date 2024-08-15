Blackpool Transport make changes to bus services after listening to feedback

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool Transport have made some changes to their bus services after listening to resident’s feedback.

The company said it was using people’s feedback on how the network was used to improve its services.

They added the main improvements were for Service 1, Service 12 and Service 18, with better frequency and coverage.

Adjustments were also made to Services 3 and 3A to improve reliability.

“We're doing this to ensure you get to your destination as quickly and comfortably as possible,” a spokesman for Blackpool Transport said.

The changes will be implemented from September 1. Services that are not listed, are unaffected by the changes.

Here’s what’s new:

Service 1

Service 1 will now run every 30 minutes, daily, between Fleetwood Affinity Outlet and North Pier

Service 1A

Due to low demand and the upcoming changes to the Tram Service and Service 1, Service 1A will no longer run after September 1.

Service 3

From 5pm, Service 3 will run hourly from Mereside Tesco until 9pm.

After 6pm, Service 3 from Cleveleys will depart at ten minutes past each hour, with the last bus at 9.10pm.

Service 3A

Service 3A now has a later last departure, with the final bus from Cleveleys Park to Mereside Tesco leaving at 9:40pm.

Service 12 and 12A

Blackpool Transport are introducing Service 12, which will operate Monday to Saturday, from 7am to 5.30pm.

This service will connect Blackpool and Poulton, via Whitegate Drive, Blackpool Victoria Hospital (Outpatients Entrance), and Bispham, offering a direct route for Bispham residents to Blackpool Vic.

For school trips, the usual Service 12 will be rebranded as the 12A, which will operate twice daily, including a stop at the Victoria Hospital Main Entrance.

Service 18

The route will now extend to Amy Johnson Way, providing a link to the Enterprise Zone, as well as providing a new link to Blackpool Victoria Hospital, providing direct access to the hospital for customers from the Marton Area.

Extension to the Enterprise Zone: From Highfield Road, the 18 will now travel via St Annes Road to serve Amy Johnson Way, giving workers in the area an easy commute option.

Extension to Victoria Hospital: From Mereside Tesco, the 18 will continue to the main entrance of Blackpool Victoria Hospital, via Preston New Road, and will now also serve The Harbour Hospital.

Timetables for each of these services will be available to view online by Friday, August 16.