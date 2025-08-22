Blackpool Transport issues travel advice for big lights switch-on

As next week’s big Illuminations ‘switch-on’ fast approaches, Blackpool Transport is shining a light on its plans to step up services during the seaside town’s busiest time of the year.

The bus and tramway operator says it is taking a fresh approach to managing the massive influx of visitors expected, with a renewed focus on helping people make the most of the world-famous lights, while minimising travel disruption for residents on the Fylde Coast.

The switch-on of the lights is set to take place on Friday, August 29, with pop superstar Olly Murs lined up to flick the switch.

Blackpool Transport has issued travel advice for the big Illumiations switch-on | Blackpool Transport

Due to the expected crowds, trams will operate a ‘split service’, and anyone travelling towards Starr Gate can catch the tram at Manchester Square, while North Pier is the best stop for customers heading for Fleetwood and Cleveleys.

Buses will also be diverted away from the promenade from 12.00 noon.

The busy season will continue with Blackpool’s annual Fireworks Championships, which will return on September 13 and 27 and October 11.

Jamie Swift, Head of Service Delivery at Blackpool Transport, explained: “Throughout the illuminations season, trams will primarily follow the usual timetable, and we will only divert buses away from the promenade at particularly busy times.

“To avoid any confusion, these bus diversions will be in place on all Fridays and Saturdays between August 29 and November 1, but at other times we’ll take a more flexible approach.

“Buses will continue to run along the promenade when traffic is moving freely, which means visitors to the seafront will not have to go out of their way to catch a bus back home or to their accommodation, preventing any unnecessary inconvenience.

“While we plan to run trams to the usual timetable, including our regular services to North Station, there may be occasions when traffic on Talbot Road causes unavoidable delays, and we will temporarily revert to a mainline only service.”

Jamie added: “Throughout the illuminations season, customers are urged to keep an eye on Blackpool Transport’s website and app for service updates, as well as our social media channels,” Jamie said.

“They should also allow a little extra time for their journeys during Blackpool’s busiest and most exciting times of the year.”