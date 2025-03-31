Blackpool Transport increases tram services ahead of summer season with new timetable

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool Transport is stepping up its services just in time for the summer season with a significant boost to tram schedules.

The company will implement a new timetable on Saturday, April 6, increasing tram services by 50 percent.

Daytime trams will run every ten minutes, seven days a week, under the new schedule, while evening services will operate every 15 minutes.

Ddirect services between Fleetwood and Starr Gate will also be introduced.

This service enhancement is part of a broader relaunch, designed to better align with customer feedback and evolving travel patterns.

Jane Cole, Managing Director of Blackpool Transport, said: “Following the opening of the North Station last year, we’ve carefully analysed how our trams are being used.

“We found that more than two out of three customers travel from the North or South into the town centre stops, and in response, the new timetable has been prepared to deliver swifter, more convenient services that reflect those travel patterns.

“The new timetable delivers a more robust service while maintaining excellent connectivity between light and heavy rail.”

Cole further emphasized the company’s commitment to enhancing the tramway’s service frequency.

“We are now completely focused on ushering in an enhanced frequency for our popular tramway,” she added.

“We have recruited more drivers to deliver the extra services and a new sales team to offer travel advice at busy tram stops, which will greatly improve the customer experience.”

The reinstated mainline service will run every 20 minutes and synchronise with trams running between Fleetwood, Cleveleys and Starr Gate that call at North Station.

Together they will provide an evenly spaced, 10-minute, north and southbound service from North Pier.

Jane said: “We are delighted to be able to introduce these service enhancements in time for the summer, but they are just the start of an ambitious programme of improvements to our tram and bus services that customers can expect to see over the next few months.”

Further information about the new timetable can be found HERE.