A bus ticket launched for Lytham Festival is proving such a hit with passengers that it’s now being extended for the rest of the summer.

Blackpool Transport has confirmed that its new Lytham Line Day Return ticket - offering return bus travel from just £5 - will be available on a trial basis for the next three months.

Originally introduced ahead of the town’s flagship music festival, the offer is valid on the 11, 11A and 11B services which connect Lytham, St Annes and Blackpool town centre.

A money-saving travel ticket launched ahead of last weekend’s Lytham Festival is proving so popular it’s been extended for the rest of the summer | Blackpool Transport

The ticket, designed to offer better value for passengers making return journeys, allows travel for £5 within one zone or £5.50 across both travel zones.

Jamie Swift, Head of Service Delivery at Blackpool Transport, said the offer had clearly struck a chord with both festivalgoers and regular passengers.

“We’ve been delighted by the response to the launch of the new Lytham Lines Day Return, and we’ll now trial the ticket for the next three months,” he said.

“ It offers excellent value-for-money travel on the recently upgraded routes that provide frequent connections between Lytham and St Annes to Blackpool Town Centre.”

How it works

The Lytham Line Day Return ticket is a paper ticket bought directly from the driver of any 11, 11A or 11B bus.

It’s valid for two journeys on the same day - one outward and one return.

While the ticket must be bought on a Lytham Line bus, passengers can use their return journey on any Blackpool Transport service along the same corridor.

For example, someone travelling into Blackpool on the 11 can return home on the 5, 5A or 5B.

To board for the return trip, passengers simply scan the QR code on their paper ticket using the onboard machine.

Blackpool Transport says the return ticket will remain an adult-only product, but with the child day ticket priced at £3.20, they believe it still offers good value for families.

Blackpool Transport will review the trial after three months, and a wider rollout may follow depending on demand.

For more information or to speak to a member of the customer experience team, passengers can call 01253 473001 or email [email protected].