Blackpool Transport announces bus and tram timetables for Easter bank holiday weekend

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Apr 2025, 15:18 BST
Blackpool Transport has revealed its timetable for the upcoming Easter Bank Holiday weekend, ensuring seamless travel across the Fylde Coast for residents and visitors.

Whether you're planning to enjoy an Easter egg hunt or soak up the spring sunshine, Blackpool Transport is offering convenient travel options to help you make the most of the holiday.

Bus services will operate on their Sunday timetables on Good Friday (April 18) and Easter Monday (April 21).

Blackpool Transport has revealed its timetable for the upcoming Easter Bank Holiday weekend | Contributed

Trams will continue to run on their standard timetable throughout the entire Easter weekend.

A spokesman for Blackpool Transport said: “This Easter Bank Holiday if you’re planning to get out and about with your family for an egg hunt or just to enjoy the spring sunshine, let us get you there.

“Our buses and trams provide excellent links across the Fylde Coast, and you won’t have to worry about parking during a busy bank holiday weekend.”

The company is also encouraging passengers to take advantage of its group tickets, offering unlimited travel for up to five people.

Group tickets start at just £10 for two people, with the maximum fare for five people set at £16.

Blackpool Transport also confirmed that its Customer Experience and Social Media teams will be unavailable on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Responses will be provided on the next working day.

For more information on timetables, group tickets or to plan your Easter journey, visit www.blackpooltransport.com.

