Blackpool’s tramway is on track for a record-breaking summer after clocking up its busiest weekend of the year so far.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 50,000 tram trips were recorded across two days as the Blackpool Airshow drew around a quarter of a million visitors to the resort.

Bosses at Blackpool Transport say a mix of great weather, big events and recent service improvements are fuelling the surge in passenger numbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool’s tramway is on track for a record-breaking summer | Blackpool Transport

Jamie Swift, Head of Service Delivery, said: “Since last year’s opening of the extension to Blackpool North Station last year, and the more recent introduction of an enhanced timetable, we’ve really seen patronage numbers take off.”

Throughout the weekend, additional staff were on hand at key locations to help manage a huge influx of visitors while offering friendly advice on the best way to reach the promenade, which was closed to all traffic as an array of modern and classic aircraft took to the skies above.

Jamie added: “The weather is also playing its part in what promises to be a bumper season for one of the country’s most popular seaside towns, and by continually listening to customers and investing in service improvements, we’re set to record our best customer numbers for many years.”