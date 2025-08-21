Blackpool tramway on track for record summer after 50,000 trips during Air Show weekend
More than 50,000 tram trips were recorded across two days as the Blackpool Airshow drew around a quarter of a million visitors to the resort.
Bosses at Blackpool Transport say a mix of great weather, big events and recent service improvements are fuelling the surge in passenger numbers.
Jamie Swift, Head of Service Delivery, said: “Since last year’s opening of the extension to Blackpool North Station last year, and the more recent introduction of an enhanced timetable, we’ve really seen patronage numbers take off.”
Throughout the weekend, additional staff were on hand at key locations to help manage a huge influx of visitors while offering friendly advice on the best way to reach the promenade, which was closed to all traffic as an array of modern and classic aircraft took to the skies above.
Jamie added: “The weather is also playing its part in what promises to be a bumper season for one of the country’s most popular seaside towns, and by continually listening to customers and investing in service improvements, we’re set to record our best customer numbers for many years.”