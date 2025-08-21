Blackpool Tramway on track for record-breaking summer thanks to glorious weather

Blackpool Tramway is on track for a record-breaking summer thanks to hot weather, a series of high-profile events and a renewed focus on customer service.

Most recently, the Blackpool Airshow attracted around a quarter of a million visitors to the Fylde Coast and, over the two-day event, more than 50,000 tram trips were recorded.

The tramway is a visitor draw in its own right, running along the seafront, offering impressive views of Blackpool Tower, popular attractions and the Irish Sea.

It annually draws in tram buffs from across the world.

Jamie Swift, Head of Service Delivery at Blackpool Transport, said: “Since last year’s opening of the extension to Blackpool North Station last year, and the more recent introduction of an enhanced timetable, we’ve really seen patronage numbers take off.

“Now they are reaching new heights, and the popularity of the tram during the air show reflects our commitment to shaping services to the needs of both visitors and local residents.”

Throughout the weekend, additional staff were on hand at key locations to help manage a huge influx of visitors while offering friendly advice on the best way to reach the promenade, which was closed to all traffic as an array of modern and classic aircraft took to the skies above.

Jamie added: “The weather is also playing its part in what promises to be a bumper season for one of the country’s most popular seaside towns, and by continually listening to customers and investing in service improvements, we’re set to record our best customer numbers for many years.”

Blackpool Transport is owned by Blackpool Council, managing bus and tram services which operate across the Fylde Coast area.

It is one of the few transport services owned by the local authority.