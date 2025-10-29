A Blackpool tram volunteer has set off on an epic Fylde coast adventure to raise money for a charity supporting people with autism.

Brandon, who is autistic himself, and his support worker Steve began their journey on the first tram out of Blackpool in the early hours of Tuesday (October 28).

The pair planned to spend 16 hours exploring the Fylde coast using only Blackpool Transport’s trams and buses, visiting Fleetwood, St Annes, Knott End and other well-known - and lesser-known - destinations along the route.

Brandon, a familiar face at Tramtown, the home of Blackpool’s world-famous heritage trams, received support from both fellow volunteers and Blackpool Transport throughout his fundraising journey.

Ahead of the challenge, Hayley Gregory, Marketing Manager at Blackpool Transport, said: “Throughout their mini-adventure, we’ll be posting regular updates on their travels.

“Other volunteers at Tramtown, and colleagues here at Blackpool Transport are 100 per cent behind Brandon’s fundraising efforts for Autism Initiatives, a charity that’s doing so much to help people of all ages to live full and active lives.

“We would like to wish them both the best of luck, and can’t wait to see how they get on!”

Supporters were encouraged to follow Brandon and Steve’s progress on Blackpool Transport’s social media channels throughout the day.

Autism Initiatives supports young people and adults across the UK with autism, helping them to build confidence and independence.

Anyone who wants to find out more about Autism Initiatives, or would like to make a donation, can do so at: https://autisminitiatives.org/