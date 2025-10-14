Blackpool Tower to light up in tribute to couple who set up charity for orphaned African children

Blackpool Tower is set to light up in orange on Tuesday night to mark 15 years of a charity for orphaned children in Africa, founded by former hoteliers Dave and Sue Hayward.

The couple sold their business in 2010 and established the Children of Watamu organisation before opening Happy House, a children’s home in Kenya providing care for those orphaned, abandoned, or living in extreme poverty.

The lighting also marks what would have been Mrs Hayward’s 76th birthday. She passed away in 2021.

Dave and Sue Haywardplaceholder image
Dave and Sue Hayward

Her husband, 83, told the BBC: "My wife, being what she was, fell in love with Africa and fell in love with the people and said 'we could do something to help these people' and my God did she."

He said they first visited the country on holiday in 2000 and saw "there was a great need for education in the area, a lot of children weren't going to school".

Mrs Hayward "could not wait to get back to see what she could do", he said, "so we built a school in the local village first and we went from strength to strength and got 250 kids sponsored in 18 months".

"In 2003 we became a registered charity. A lot of people helped us and Sue knew the right people to ask, she was so determined," he continued.

He said she would have been "absolutely over the moon" to see the tower lit up in their honour.

Sue Hayward with some of the children at the Happy Houseplaceholder image
Sue Hayward with some of the children at the Happy House

Mr Hayward added: “One of our first children, who came from a very poor family, is now a captain in the Kenyan Navy.

“My wife would have loved to have seen somebody like that, just one person to have made it."

Today, Happy House is home to 55 children. The children have written letters to every primary school in Blackpool to share their stories and the impact of the charity.

