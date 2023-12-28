News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool Tower on fire - six fire engines in attendance

Blackpool’s iconic tower has caught fire.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 28th Dec 2023, 15:11 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 15:21 GMT
Videos circulating on social media show the top part of the tower well alight – in the area underneath the Crows Nest where visitors can climb up stairs and get fresh air.

At this stage it’s not known whether any people are at the top of the tower, or how much damage has been caused.

It’s thought that the incident was first reported at around 2.15pm today (December 28) and people are being evacuated away from the area.

A statement on Lancashire Fire and Rescue’s website says: “We have 6 fire engines, the drone team and the rope rescue team currently in attendance at a fire on Promenade, Blackpool.

“There may be significant disruption so please stay away from the area.

“The drone team are in operation so please do not fly drones in the area as you may obstruct emergency operations.”

It has been reported that people on the promenade are “confused and panicking”.

Blackpool Tower staff have been contacted by the Blackpool Gazette and there is no official comment at this time.

More to follow.

