Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

People whose lives have been shaped by Blackpool Tower shared their stories as the iconic landmark celebrated its 130th year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a balmy summer evening in June 1960 when 19-year-old Josie Nicolson first stepped into the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom – and her life changed forever.

The Tower’s glittering lights and lively music drew a crowd every Saturday night, and for Josie, from Fleetwood, it was a much-loved tradition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a balmy summer evening in June 1960 when 19-year-old Josie Nicolson first met Ken in the Blackpool Tower Ballroom | The Blackpool Tower

This evening, however, would be the beginning of something more than a simple night out – it would be the start of a love story spanning decades.

As Josie surveyed the crowd her eyes were drawn to a handsome face across the room – who introduced himself as Ken and claimed to be from London.

“I said: ‘you’re telling lies,’” remembers Josie, now 84 who is a grandmother of four and a great-grandmother.

“I saw him in church every Sunday with his mum!”

That cheeky exchange became the spark of a romance that would blossom into a lifelong love.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the next 33 years, Josie and Ken, who was a sheet metal worker before working at ICI, built a life together, full of adventure, family, and unforgettable memories.

Over the years, the couple worked hard to buy a home and raise their son and daughter.

They explored the world together too, travelling to places like Jersey, Spain, Greece, and even as far as Singapore and Malaysia for their silver wedding anniversary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But no matter how far they roamed, Blackpool Tower always remained a special touchstone in their relationship.

“He was a wonderful man, truly lovely,” Josie said.

“The time we had together was filled with love and happiness.”

For Josie, the Tower remains a poignant reminder of her beloved Ken and the magical nights they spent there together.

She added: “No matter how much time passes, the Tower stays the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the next 33 years, Josie and Ken built a life together, full of adventure, family, and unforgettable memories | Gareth Jones

“It’s where our love story started. Everything else might change but the Tower will always be a constant reminder of beautiful moments.”

Ruth Loten’s life is unchangeably intertwined with the Tower.

She grew up on the other side of the Pennines, but her parents moved locally, just to be closer to Blackpool.

Every weekend they would be in the ballroom together, dancing the Pasa Doble, the tango, the waltz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a child, Ruth’s parents always made sure she wasn’t too far from home, but at the ballroom the rules were different.

The staff knew her so well as to let her roam the halls playing games, ogling the beach, they all knew her by name.

Times have moved on, but the ballroom will always be a special place, a place where her parents celebrated their wedding anniversary, where Ruth was shaped into the person she is today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “The Tower was a defining feature of my childhood, every fond memory I have from that time is from the Tower, there are friends I keep in contact with to this day, pictures that will last a lifetime, and an inextricable relationship with one of Britain’s greatest landmarks, and I feel immensely privileged to have that.”

Some people have memories of visiting Blackpool, walking the pier, climbing the Tower, and watching the circus.

Very few can say they were in the circus!

In 1969, Yvonne Fielding was chosen to be a part of it.

Charlie Cairoli - at the peak of his popularity - was running a slapstick show at the circus, and Yvonne, in her second season as a Circusette showgirl, was a part of his slapstick entree.

Ultimately, she was on the receiving end of his antics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yvonne said: “As a young girl, a visit to the tower circus was a rare treat. I was always fixated on the mesmerising skill, the grandeur of the stage, the sparkle of the costumes.

“It was always a young girl’s dream to be up there on stage where the magic happened – and for me, it did.

“Magic is the right word to describe the charm the Tower has cast on myself and so many others. I got to live the dream!”

Memories of the Tower often stretch between generations - Brian Johnson’s maybe more so than others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He grew up a Blackpudlian, with fond memories of his dad telling stories of his days in the voluntary fire service extinguishing the Tower.

Brian went on to take a job in his teens cleaning the tower staircases, and recalls its beauty in the silence, away from the hustle and bustle.

He emigrated to Canada 30 years ago, but returned with his two-year-old daughter and was caught by how the Tower had changed so much in some ways but had remained the same in others.

“Although I live in Canada now, my heart and soul will always be in Blackpool,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Though many years ago, the Tower gave me a job that helped me pay my way, I’ll never forget the privilege of walking those halls in complete silence away from the hustle and bustle.

“I’m so pleased my daughter got the chance to see one of her dad’s favourite places.”