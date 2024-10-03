Researchers from leading hotel group Leonardo Hotels UK & Ireland polled the nation to discover the most beautiful and iconic buildings across the UK, which has brought together both modern and historic designs.
Lancashire’s own Blackpool Tower has made the list alongside the likes of Buckingham Palace and St Paul’s Cathedral.
For a full list of the 30 top buildings, ranked from lowest to highest, see the pages below.
1. Glasgow City Chambers in George Square
Glasgow City Chambers in George Square in central Glasgow. This came in 30th place with three per cent of the vote. | Lewis McKenzie/PA Wire. Photo: Lewis McKenzie
2. Sheffield's Winter Garden
The Winter Garden in Sheffield city centre is the perfect place to escape from the stresses of daily life. It was officially opened by Queen Elizabeth II in May 2003. It came in 29th place with three per cent of the vote. | National World Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Bodleian Abbey in Oxford
Bodleian Abbey in Oxford came in 28th place with three per cent, | google Photo: google
4. The Barbican
The Barbican Centre will be well-loved by many Londoners. But, its brutalist architecture is another piece of brutalist architecture that provokes strong reactions. It came in 27th place with four per cent of the vote. | André Langlois Photo: André Langlois
5. Battersea Power Station
Battersea Power Station came in 26th place with four per cent of the vote. | Getty Images
6. Highclere Castle, Newbury
Highclere Castle, Hampshire. Photo by Richard Munckton via Wikimedia Commons. This came in 25th place with four per cent of the vote. Photo: Richard Munckton - Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic license
