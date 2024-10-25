Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A creepy scare attraction in Blackpool will be shown on Freeview TV tonight, as part of a Halloween special episode of Unconventional Brits.

The chilling ‘Bathtub Brides’ supernatural experience at Blackpool Tower Dungeons features in a Halloween TV special episode of Unconventional Brits. In the unique show, which airs on Shots! TV tonight, journalists from across the UK go out in search of the most terrifying and haunted places to visit this Halloween.

In the 11th episode of the series, Lucinda Herbert gets a special showing of the immersive show based on the shocking real life murder of newlywed Alice Burnham, who was killed in a guesthouse on Regent Road by in December 1913. George Joseph Smith, a bigamist and serial killer who married women for money, drowned his new wife in the bath, during a honeymoon in Blackpool.

Molly Winston as Mme Mary Wade in the Bathtub Bride show at Blackpool Tower Dungeons | Lucinda Herbert

Actors, Molly Winston and Adam Goldwater get into character for the special Halloween show ‘Bathtub Bride’ in a chilling and eerie room where Madame Mary Wade (played by Winston) is a medium trying to channel the murdered bride and help her to pass over from this world. The scare attraction is running at Blackpool Tower Dungeons throughout the Halloween season.

Molly Winston, an actor at Blackpool Tower Dungeons | Lucinda Herbert

The short show is creepy and unnerving, set in virtual darkness and with some chilling moments that can be seen in the programme.

Another actor, Emily Winston, is interviewed within the show and tells Lucinda Herbert that she’s seen people fall off chairs during the show - but adds that it’s a good thing. She says: “People come here to be scared, so to get that reaction, which is what they’ve paid for, is exactly what you want.”

Also in the Unconventional Brits episode, visit some haunted pubs and a fun fair scare in a Journey To Hell at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

Watch the Halloween special of Unconventional Brits tonight (25 Oct 2024) at 7pm Shots! TV Freeview channel 262 (Previously 267) and Freely channel 565

The episode is also available now on Shots! TV https://www.shotstv.com/watch/vod/52644777