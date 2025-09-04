Blackpool’s most iconic attractions are making it easier than ever for visitors to enjoy the best of the resort this autumn with the launch of September Super Saver tickets.

Throughout September, adult tickets are available for less than £14 and child tickets for less than £10, offering guests over 40 per cent of savings versus the recommended retail price.

Blackpool Tourism Limited - the operator of The Blackpool Tower Top, The Blackpool Tower Dungeon, Blackpool Tower Circus and Madame Tussauds Blackpool - is introducing the new pricing, with each attraction offering amazing savings throughout September.

Kate Shane MBE, Managing Director, Blackpool Tourism Limited said: “As we say goodbye to Summer and make our way into Autumn, we wanted to introduce the September Super Saver to remind people of the fantastic value for money experiences we offer in Blackpool.

“Following the incredible Switch-On event which saw Olly Murs pull the lever on the world-famous Blackpool Illuminations, we wanted to shine a light on the incredible experiences that are still to come as the nights draw in.”

Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, added: “We’re delighted to support this initiative as part of our ongoing work to promote Blackpool as a vibrant, year-round destination.

“The return of the World Fireworks Championship Blackpool and our world-famous Illuminations are a huge draw for both residents and visitors, bringing energy and excitement to the town throughout September.

“These new ticket offers will add even more value, making some of Blackpool’s top attractions more accessible for everyone to enjoy.”

Tickets are only available to the listed attractions on dates in September and are available to purchase online.

For more information and to purchase, visit www.theblackpooltower.com.