Blackpool is to receive part of a new £15m Community Recovery Fund to support those affeted by the riots and unrest that occurred across the country last month

There were two gatherings in Blackpool by ‘Right Wing’ protesters in August, the first of which led to a number of disturbances in the town centre.

In the melee on Saturday August 3, one man was rushed to hospital with a bleed on the brain, Dr Basrai restaurant had windows smashed and there were other incidents of vandalism.

The owners of Dr Basrai say the damage there alone has amounted to £40,000.

The disturbances, which occurred in towns and cities across the country, were sparked after disinformation was posted on social media following the shocking attack in Southport on July 29, in which three young girls were stabbed to death by a teenage knifeman.

Disturbances in Blackpool escallate on Saturday August 3. Getty Images | Getty Images

The new £15m Community Recovery Fund, announced on Thursday by the Deputy Prime Minister, Angela Rayner, will provide vital support to those areas most affected by recent unrest following the tragic incident in Southport in July.

The Communities & Recovery Steering Group, led by Ms Rayner, met to discuss the response to the disorder experienced over summer, supporting affected places and how this Government will empower communities to address the deeper roots of the unrest.

Support packages will be distributed to local leaders, allowing them to partner with local communities and direct the funding to the areas most in need and as they see fit to best support their community’s recovery.

·This can include repairing damage to high streets and buildings or more medium-term initiatives to strengthen community cohesion.

·Joined by Ministers from across Government, including the Home Secretary, the Deputy Prime Minister led a discussion on support for communities and work to help address its causes.

The Government says it is an exceptional fund which is being delivered as a result of the widespread nature and extent of the disorder, as well as the significant repercussions the unrest has had on communities and religious groups.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said: “In the immediate aftermath of the unrest, I was heartened to see the extent to which communities so quickly came together to support one another and their local areas.

“This new Community Recovery Fund will support the work that is already underway and ensure that communities have the resources they need to rebuild.

“Yesterday’s Ministerial meeting signalled a reset in this new government’s approach to communities and cohesion – a partnership approach which spans all of government, laser-focused on unearthing the factors that drove unrest and prevent them from reoccurring.”