Blackpool is gearing up for its first-ever Restaurant Week, offering a week-long celebration of the town’s food and drink scene.

Featuring exclusive discounts, two-for-one deals, tasting menus and cooking demonstrations, the initiative will run from March 27 to April 3. It is being led by Blackpool Town Centre and Tourism BIDs as they help to boost the visitor economy, maintain the town’s status as an all-year-round seaside destination and position it as a hub for dining, shopping and entertainment.

Who’s taking part?

More than 25 venues across the town have already signed up to participate, including The White Tower at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, The Upper Deck Bar & Grill, The Beach House, and Bailey’s Cheese & Charcuterie, each presenting something unique for the week. Abingdon Street Market will act as the central hub for the eight days, hosting pop-up kitchens and food demonstrations to create an atmosphere in the heart of the town.

Sue Grindrod, Managing Director of Blackpool BIDs, said: “This is a truly exciting time for the town. We’ve never had an event like this before and Blackpool Restaurant Week is a fantastic opportunity to shine a spotlight on the incredible variety of venues that we have. It’s about encouraging people to explore the area, try something new and discover hidden gems they might not have visited before. We’re looking forward to seeing the community embrace this celebration of our hospitality scene.”

Jake Whittington, Managing Director of The Little Blackpool Leisure Company, operators of Abingdon Street Market, and Vice Chair of the Town Centre BID Management Group, said: “It’s brilliant to see the town hosting an event like this. Abingdon Street Market is proud to be the hub for Blackpool Restaurant Week, promoting the exceptional food and drink available across the area.

“We’ve got so much planned for the week, from pop-up kitchens showcasing talented chefs to live cooking demos that celebrate the creativity of our hospitality sector. We’re excited to welcome people and show them what we have to offer, and we are really looking forward to engaging with students from Blackpool and The Fylde College.”

The event will also raise funds for Hospitality Action, a charity that provides crucial support to those working in the hospitality industry. Participating venues will contribute through special dishes, events and customer-driven initiatives.

Kate Shane, Chair of Blackpool Tourism BID, added: “Blackpool truly offers a wide range of excellent food and drink experiences, and this event will provide a real taster of just how much there is to enjoy. We’re really excited to see this initiative come to life and can’t wait for people to see and savour what’s on offer during Blackpool Restaurant Week.”

Sponsors

Sponsors of Blackpool Restaurant Week, including Lytham Festival and Blackpool and The Fylde College, have played a key role in making this initiative happen. Blackpool Restaurant Week is also part funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. Lytham Festival co-founder Peter Taylor said: “We’re proud to support the town’s first Restaurant Week, which highlights the creativity and talent in the hospitality sector. Food and drink are such an important part of how people experience a destination, and this event is a wonderful way to celebrate the venues and individuals who make the Blackpool’s dining scene so special.”

Annie Kerfoot, Assistant Principal for Leadership, Management and Lifestyle at Blackpool and The Fylde College, added: “This is an excellent opportunity to showcase the incredible talent in the town’s hospitality industry. For us, it’s also about inspiring the next generation to see the exciting opportunities that a career in food and drink can offer. Blackpool Restaurant Week celebrates the businesses and individuals who contribute so much to our local economy, and it’s great to support it.”

Marco’s New York Italian

As a key partner, Marco’s New York Italian, located in the Holiday Inn, is also participating, adding to the event’s offerings. Phil Andrews, Executive Head Chef for Marco’s, said: “We’re delighted to be a key partner for Blackpool Restaurant Week. As a national brand with strong local ties, it’s fantastic to see events like this profiling the town’s hospitality sector and encouraging people to explore everything on offer.

“We’re proud to be part of an event that highlights the hard work of the hospitality community and invites people to enjoy the very best of Blackpool’s food and drink venues.”

The countdown to Blackpool Restaurant Week has begun. For updates and more information, visit www.blackpoolrestaurantweek.co.uk.