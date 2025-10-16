Blackpool is set to celebrate diversity and inclusion in a new way with plans underway for the town’s first-ever Disability Pride next year.

Plans are in motion for Blackpool to host its first-ever Disability Pride event in July next year marking a major new milestone for the Fylde Coast.

The event is currently in the early stages of planning and will coincide with Disability Pride Month, celebrated nationally throughout July.

Organisers hope the event will become a permanent fixture in the area’s community calendar. Discussions are already underway with a potential venue and a working group of local organisations has met to explore the aims, feasibility and opportunities for the celebration.

Blackpool Pride Festival. | National World

The day is expected to feature a vibrant parade followed by live entertainment, community stalls and inclusive activities.

Inspired by the success of LGBTQ+ Pride events, Disability Pride aims to shine a light on the achievements and contributions of people with disabilities.

The event’s organisers hope it will do more than celebrate - it will also challenge stigma and tackle the persistent stereotypes that often surround disability.

By showcasing diversity and talent the day will highlight how inclusion strengthens the whole community.

The initiative is being co-chaired by Bev Baxter, Director of Baxter Life Care Ltd and Martin Yates, the company’s Equality, Diversity and Event Manager.

Martin Yates, co-chairman of the new Disability Pride Working Group | Third party

Martin said: “We’re delighted to be spearheading the organisation of Blackpool Disability Pride, a celebration of the differences amongst disabled people.

“It will also show the wider community the value disabled people can bring to society.”

Joining the working group is Amanda Westgate, Communications and Fundraising Officer for N-Vision, the local sight loss charity. She said: “Every day our clients show what they can do, and demonstrate that even with severe sight impairment just about anything is possible.

“Disability Pride will be a great opportunity to make memories, share experiences, and spark positive conversations.”

Organisers also believe the event could have tourism benefits, attracting more disabled visitors to Blackpool and showcasing the town’s commitment to accessibility.

The next planning meeting will take place on Tuesday, November, 25th from 10:30am to 12:30pm at N-Vision’s Sharples Hall Activity Centre in Blackpool.