Blackpool will once again come together to pay its respects to those who gave their lives in service to their country at the town’s annual Remembrance Sunday Service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ceremony will take place at the Cenotaph on Blackpool Promenade on Sunday, November 9, beginning at 10.55am.

The service will include the traditional two minutes’ silence, a service of remembrance and a wreath-laying ceremony led by civic dignitaries, veterans and representatives from the armed forces.

Blackpool will pay its respects at the annual Remembrance Sunday Service on Sunday, November 9 | Blackpool Council

A short parade will follow the service at around 11.45am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Public attendance and access

Entry to the war memorial arena and seated area will be restricted to invited and pre-registered guests.

Members of the public are welcome to attend and view the service from standing areas around the perimeter of the memorial.

Anyone wishing to lay a personal wreath may do so after the official service has concluded.

Travel and road restrictions

No vehicle access or parking will be permitted in or around the memorial or along the Promenade area during the event.

Residents and visitors are advised to plan ahead and make use of public transport where possible.

Information about bus and tram timetables can be found at: https://www.blackpooltransport.com/