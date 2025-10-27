Blackpool to honour the fallen at annual Remembrance Sunday service – what you need to know
The ceremony will take place at the Cenotaph on Blackpool Promenade on Sunday, November 9, beginning at 10.55am.
The service will include the traditional two minutes’ silence, a service of remembrance and a wreath-laying ceremony led by civic dignitaries, veterans and representatives from the armed forces.
A short parade will follow the service at around 11.45am.
Public attendance and access
Entry to the war memorial arena and seated area will be restricted to invited and pre-registered guests.
Members of the public are welcome to attend and view the service from standing areas around the perimeter of the memorial.
Anyone wishing to lay a personal wreath may do so after the official service has concluded.
Travel and road restrictions
No vehicle access or parking will be permitted in or around the memorial or along the Promenade area during the event.
Residents and visitors are advised to plan ahead and make use of public transport where possible.
Information about bus and tram timetables can be found at: https://www.blackpooltransport.com/