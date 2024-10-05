Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool will celebrate Black History Month with a host of local events and activities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The town will celebrate the international campaign between October 1 and October 31.

Officially recognised by the US government in 1976, and first celebrated in the UK in 1987, Black History Month is an internationally recognised celebration of black history, heritage, and culture, with a vision to inspire and empower future generations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool will celebrate Black History Month with a host of local events. | Blackpool Council

A month to celebrate the achievements and contributions those with African and Caribbean heritage have made to the UK’s history and culture, it's also an opportunity for people to learn more about the effects of racism and how to challenge negative stereotypes.

Blackpool invites residents to explore and celebrate the rich history and culture during Black History Month by attending one of the dedicated events taking place across October.

What events can I attend?

The Blackpool Tower was lit in yellow, green and red to mark the start of the event and the forthcoming celebrations on Sunday, October 1. It will also shine in the same colours on October 5, 12, 19, 26 and 31 from switch-on to 7.30pm.

On October 5, Aunty Social and Blackpool African Caribbean Friends & Relations Association (AFRA) will be hosting a creative drop-in workshop from 11am to 4pm.

Join Lady Kat Smith October 12 from 11am to 2pm at House of Wingz for a transformative dance workshop ‘Konfidance’ that honours the rich tapestry of black culture through the art of dance. All levels of dance experience are welcome. Tickets are required to attend this workshop.

October 16 is the birthday of George Washington-Williams, who is buried at Layton Cemetery. He was a soldier in the American Civil War and in Mexico before becoming a Baptist minister, politician, lawyer, journalist and writer on African-American history. To mark his birthday, council representatives will lay flowers on his grave on October 13. This will take place from 12pm to 12.30pm and will be celebrated by Reverend Andrew Halstead.

Blackpool’s libraries will host a series of immersive VR experiences and informative events across their sites:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

October 17, 1pm to 4pm – Central Library | VR experiences

‘Empire Soldiers’ detail the experiences of Caribbean and South Asian soldiers in WWI.

Explore the impact of migration, and hear captivating stories of the battlefield, watching the changes over the last 100 years as the journey continues to the present day.

‘Locker Room’ invites you to become Muhammad Ali moments before the biggest fight in his life: Rumble in the Jungle.

Enter the locker room with Muhammad Ali and watch Ali's pre-fight drills and immerse yourself in authentic archive material and handle memorabilia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Layton Library will be the home of an informative display on the life of George Washington-Williams from mid to end of October.

On October 19, Aunty Social will host a ‘Togetherness’ workshop from 11am to 4pm at Aunty Social on Topping Street.

House of Wingz will host ‘Cultivating Roots’ on October 19. The group will host a mix of themed sessions and activities as well as traditional Caribbean family games, dance sessions, samples of West African cuisine and much more.

On October 24, Comedian Che Burnley and comedy photographer Andy Hollingworth take a look at some of the funniest black comics and shows to grace British television in the ticketed event ‘Black Screen’ at Showtown.

Throughout October and continuing into 2025, Showtown museum will be exhibiting ‘I photograph comedians’ by Andy Hollingworth.

Burrba Entertainment, in collaboration with Yaram Arts and Beurselfmusic have organised a Communities Family Fun Day Ibbison Court Community Hall between 12.30pm and 5.30pm on October 27. Join for Gambian cuisine, activities and games, live music, face painting, bouncy castle and more.

Coun Paula Burdess, Blackpool Council’s Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Street Scene and Neighbourhoods said: “Black History Month is as much about making history as it is about telling it, and we are delighted to once again support this important international event.

“Blackpool is a proud, diverse, welcoming and inclusive town in which we embrace the major contribution that black people have made, and continue to make to enrich our local culture.

“We are marking Black History Month, along with many inspiring local organisations, by hosting a variety of events across the town to promote knowledge and understanding of black history and culture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a time to celebrate the diversity of our country, whilst also giving the opportunity to talk about some really vital issues.

“Blackpool Council stands resolute against racism and all forms of discrimination and prejudice wherever we encounter it.”

To learn more about Black History Month, visit: www.blackhistorymonth.org.uk