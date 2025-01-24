Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Meet the Blackpool crafter whose adorable crocheted teddies have been flying off the shelves for Blackpool pigeon weekend - after inviting bird lovers to take part in a TikTok live.

Meagan Todd, from Blackpool, knew nothing about the birds until she announced on her TikTok live that she was crocheting a special batch of cute pigeons for the annual British Homing World show of the year.

Since then, she's been inundated with requests for personalised crocheted pigeons - and she explains in the video that she wishes she could leave with a real pigeon of her own!

Meagan has been selling her hand-made teddies at craft fairs and markets across the Fylde, as well as on her TikTok - Colourful Crochet By Mae.

Meagan Todd with her crocheted pigeons | Lucinda Herbert

Her creations include quirky crocheted vegetables like guacamole and carrots, chicks, bees, and crabs - but she saw a gap in the market for her new grey pigeons when she realised she was able to have a stall at the annual event, at the Winter Gardens.

Meagan said: “I’ve been going on my TikTok live a lot and I’ve had a lot of people that own pigeons reach out and send me pictures of their pigeons, which was really cool. The town centre is always so busy every pigeon weekend so I just wanted to see what it was about.”

Meagan Todd, aka @ColourfulCrochetbyMae with her adorable pigeon teddies | Lucinda Herbert

The cute crocheted critters were sold in two sizes - and most were personalised with names embroidered on the chest, which she based on suggestions from pigeon fanciers who messaged her through social media.

Meagan added that she knew ‘very little’ about pigeons until she started prepping. But, after attending the event she wishes she could leave with her own pigeon. “My boyfriend just got me a puppy so it’s too chaotic, but if he hadn’t done that I’d 100% be leaving here with a pigeon.”

Watch the video above.