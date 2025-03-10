This is Blackpool man Peter Waite.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He left a man with a bleed on the brain after headbutting him in an attack during the Blackpool disorder last summer.

CCTV showed Waite running towards his victim and headbutting him causing him to fall back and bang his head on the pavement. The man, in his 50s, lost consciousness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Waite, of Blackpool, has been jailed for two serious offences committed during last summer's riots in Blackpool | Lancashire Police

In a victim personal statement, the man describes how he now cannot sleep and feels socially isolated and feels unwell in crowded places.

Hundreds of people gathered in a demonstration in Blackpool on August 3 where police and members of the public came under physical and verbal attack. Items were thrown at officers and police vehicles, and racist and offensive signs were used.

There was also serious disorder and looting in Hounds Hill shopping centre.

Waite, 50, of Cheltenham Road, Blackpool, admitted charges of Section 20 wounding and violent disorder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parts of Blackpool descended into violent disorder during the riots of August last year|Getty Images | Getty Images

As well as the headbutting incident Waite threw two bottles he had retrieved from a bin, although he claimed he had made sure they were plastic rather than glass. He said he had gone to town for a beer festival and not to engage in disorder.

Waite was jailed today (Monday, March 10) at Preston Crown Court for a total of three years and four months.

Assistant Chief Constable Karen Edwards said: “Peter Waite not only clearly played a role in the disgraceful disorder which we saw in Blackpool on August 3 but also caused serious injury to a man through his violent actions.

“Such behaviour is not welcome in Lancashire and will not be tolerated in our county.

“A number of people have already been brought to justice for the role in the disorder and I welcome the sentence in this case."