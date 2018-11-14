Blackpool teen pilot, 19, accused of flying passengers while ‘medically unfit’

A teenager hailed as Britain’s youngest commercial pilot licence holder has appeared at court in a case being prosecuted by the Civil Aviation Authority.

e is alleged to have flown passengers while medically unfit and without the proper licence.

Bradley Gosney, 19, is accused of getting a Class One medical certificate enabling him to fly by fraud.

He is said to have made a false declaration with intent to deceive by stating he did not have a history of psychiatric or psychological issues and had falsely stated he had had not visited a medical practitioner since his last medical examination.

The prosecution allege the fraud took place in September this year and the prosecution is being brought under the Air Navigation Order 2016.

Gosney, of Albert Road, Blackpool, is also charged with being the pilot of a plane registered under the European Avaiation Safety Authority without the required licence under aircrew regulations.

Gosney made his first appearance before Blackpool Magistrates. He was not legally represented at court but produced a letter from a law firm which said Gosney had been given guidance over his position.

The letter stated Gosney said denied any attempt to deceive and that he was fit to fly.

Gosney pleaded not guilty to both charges and elected to stand trial before judge and jury at Preston Crown Court. He was bailed pending his appearance at the higher court.

Gosney worked for Inter City Airways flying customers around the UK and to Ireland.