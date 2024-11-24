Blackpool Teaching Hospitals Trust's mental health service is safe, says Care Quality Commission

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 24th Nov 2024, 17:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Blackpool Teaching Hospitals Trust's mental health service is safe, independent ratings show.

This comes after the Government announced reforms to the "outdated" Mental Health Act to improve support and treatment of patients and address disparities.

The Care Quality Commission independently monitors the quality and safety of health and social care services across the country.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Its data shows the safety of mental health services across England remains concerning, with 40% rated as 'requires improvement' or 'inadequate'.

Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust's specialist community mental health services for children and young people were rated as 'good' when it safety was assessed.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: "Our outdated mental health system is letting down some of the most vulnerable people in our society, and is in urgent need of reform."

"By bringing the Mental Health Act in line with the 21st century, we will make sure patients are treated with dignity and respect and the public are kept safe," he added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Blackpool Teaching Hospitals Trust's mental health service is safe, says Care Quality CommissionBlackpool Teaching Hospitals Trust's mental health service is safe, says Care Quality Commission
Blackpool Teaching Hospitals Trust's mental health service is safe, says Care Quality Commission

Chris Dzikiti, interim chief inspector of healthcare at CQC, said the commission raised concerns about children and young people’s mental health services in its annual state of care report.

The report also highlighted the lack of resources, ageing estates and poorly designed facilities affecting patient safety on mental health wards.

"Where we find that people are at risk of harm, we can and do take action to protect them and to drive improvement," he added.

"But there also needs to be targeted funding, improved community support and investment in the workforce to make sure that people with mental health needs get the right care, in the right place, at the right time."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An NHS spokesperson said: "We know that mental health services across the country are under real pressure, and we are working hard to support them and reduce waiting times for patients.

"This includes boosting community services so we can intervene earlier with hundreds of NHS teams working in schools and trialling new 24/7 open access mental health centres to prevent people needing hospital care in the first place.

"When an admission to hospital is needed, the NHS is working with local services to ensure this is delivered in a safe and therapeutic environment close to people’s homes."

Related topics:NHSBlackpoolMental HealthCQCfirst person

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice