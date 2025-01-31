Blackpool teacher climbs mountain for perfect picture of Typhoon jet on episode of The Fighter
Eurofighter’s award-winning YouTube Series, The Fighter Show, joined Nathan Daws and a fellow Lancashire-based military jet photographer as they searched for the perfect snap of the Typhoon jet.
Nathan and Mark Wright, a photographer at BAE Systems, have been hunting combat aircraft for more than 20 years and invited The Fighter Show to join them on their quest.
The episode delves into the world of plane spotters as show host, Flo Taitsch, battled the terrain and chilly conditions to capture the Typhoon’s raw power close-up.
Flo joined Nathan and Mark in their quest to catch a glimpse and photograph the Typhoon, scaling the Lake District for the perfect vantage point.
The episode documents their trio’s early rise and the ascent up Ennerdale and includes some unseen footage of the Eurofighter Typhoon and live reaction to the low-level flying.
Nathan said: “It was the best Typhoon pass I have seen in 20 years – the footage we captured is incredible. Seeing the jet in all its glory and the sound it made as it approached is something I will never forget.”
Talking about the episode, Flo said: “In this episode, we wanted to step into the shoes of dedicated Eurofighter Typhoon fans and show a different side of the aviation industry. It was fascinating to see what lengths plane spotters will go to, to see the Eurofighter Typhoon in action.
“It took some hard work and a lot of optimism, but we managed to capture some of the best footage that The Fighter Show – and YouTube – has ever seen. You have to see it to believe it!”
Since its launch in 2023, The Fighter Show has surpassed 2 million views on YouTube, with viewers of theseries enjoying unique access to the world of aviation and defence.
The episode – Catch me if you can – Photohunting Eurofighter Typhoon – can be viewed on Eurofighter’s YouTube channel here.
