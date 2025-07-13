A Blackpool takeaway has been told “major improvement” is needed after receiving a one-out-of-five rating in its latest food hygiene inspection.

Teano's Kitchen on Mowbray Drive was inspected on June 9, according to the Food Standards Agency’s website.

The inspection report highlighted multiple areas needing improvement, including food handling practices such as preparation, cooking, reheating, cooling and storage.

Improvement was also required in the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building.

This includes having an appropriate layout, ventilation and hand washing facilities to enable good food hygiene.

Most significantly, the report noted that “major improvement” was required in food safety management, including systems and checks to ensure food served is safe for consumption.

Of Blackpool’s 284 rated takeaways, 162 (57%) currently hold the highest possible rating of five, while none have received a zero rating.