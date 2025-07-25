A Blackpool takeaway popular with late-night revellers has been slapped with a zero-star food hygiene rating - the lowest possible score.

Grilled Burger House / Blackpool Pizza House, based on Queen Street – right in the heart of the town’s nightlife scene – is a pit stop for partygoers grabbing food after leaving nearby bars and clubs.

But food hygiene inspectors were far from impressed when they visited on May 9, giving the venue the lowest possible hygiene rating and ordering “urgent improvement.”

Serious issues were found with food handling, including how items were prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored.

The cleanliness and condition of the facilities also needed attention.

This includes having an appropriate layout, ventilation and hand washing facilities to enable good food hygiene.

The report also flagged “urgent improvement” was needed in food safety management, including the systems and checks in place to make sure food served is safe.

Out of 288 rated takeaways in Blackpool, 170 (59%) currently hold the highest five-star rating.

Only one has been handed a zero.