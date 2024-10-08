Blackpool takeaway Chick-Fill-A hit with one-out-of-five food hygiene rating following latest inspection

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 8th Oct 2024, 12:44 GMT
A takeaway in Blackpool was told “major improvement” was needed after receiving a one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Chick-Fill-A on Talbot Road was given the score following an assessment on September 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

The report showed improvement was necessary in the handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.

Chick-Fill-A Talbot Road was on rated 1 on September 5.Chick-Fill-A Talbot Road was on rated 1 on September 5.
Chick-Fill-A Talbot Road was on rated 1 on September 5. | Google

Improvement was also required in the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building.

This includes having an appropriate layout, ventilation and hand washing facilities to enable good food hygiene.

It was also deemed “major improvement” was required in the management of food safety and the system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat.

It means that of Blackpool's 287 takeaways with ratings, 153 (53%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.

