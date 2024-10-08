Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A takeaway in Blackpool was told “major improvement” was needed after receiving a one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chick-Fill-A on Talbot Road was given the score following an assessment on September 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

The report showed improvement was necessary in the handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chick-Fill-A Talbot Road was on rated 1 on September 5. | Google

Improvement was also required in the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building.

This includes having an appropriate layout, ventilation and hand washing facilities to enable good food hygiene.

It was also deemed “major improvement” was required in the management of food safety and the system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat.

It means that of Blackpool's 287 takeaways with ratings, 153 (53%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.