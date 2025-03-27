Blackpool’s very own orchestra will giving a performance of Tchaikovsky’s sombre but much-loved Pathetique Symphony during a varied concert of music this weekend.

Helen Harrison, the resident conductor of Blackpool Symphony Orchestra, will lead the ensemble in its first concert of 2025.

The performance takes place at St Mary’s Catholic Academy, on St Walburgas Road, Blackpool, this Saturday (March 29) from 7.30pm.

Blackpool Symphony Orchestra have a major comvert this Saturday | National World

As part of Blackpool Symphony Orchestra’s continued drive to champion the work of female composers, the concert will open with an overture by the 19th century German composer, Emilie Mayer.

The ‘female Beethoven’

Mayer is sometimes called the ‘female Beethoven’ when, on the death of her father the inheritance she received allowed her to study and

devote her life to music.

The concert continues with two contrasting concert suites; the Japanese Suite by English composer Gustav Holst and the Petite Suite by Claude Debussy.

The ever-popular Petite Suite was originally written for two pianists but was later scored for a full orchestra at Debussy’s request. The Japanese Suite by contrast is rarely performed and was written by Holst at the same time as he was in the middle of his well-known Planets Suite.

It was written for the Japanese dancer Michio Ito and uses a traditional Japanese melody as its main theme.

Japanese melody

A spokesperson for the orchestra explained,: “Although this piece will be unfamiliar to most of the audience – as indeed it was to the orchestra – it has obviously been performed in Blackpool at some point in the past. The sheet music we are playing from is on loan from Lancashire Library Service but each part clearly bears the stamp of the Blackpool Tower Company.

“This must date from the time that the Tower had its own resident orchestra for entertaining both locals and holiday makers”.

Helen Harrison, conductor of Blackpool Symphony Orchestra | Third party

The main item on the programme will be Tchaikovsky’s somewhat sombre yet magnificent 6 th Symphony. The composer entitled the work "The Passionate Symphony" which was then translated into French as pathétique, meaning "solemn"or "emotive".

The symphony does indeed end in a mood of tragedy or despair, with the composer unusually placing the haunting, slow movement as its tragic finale.

Masterpiece’s poignant finale

Poignantly, the composer died of suspected cholera just nine days after leading the first performance of the work in Saint Petersburg on October 28, 1893, having drunk unboiled water at a restaurant.

However, there is plenty of energy and exuberance in the symphony before that and it is widely regarded as one of Tchaikovsky’s most brilliant works.

Tickets are available from the BSO website –www.blackpoolsymphony.co.uk – or on the door.