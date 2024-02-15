Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool Symphony Orchestra will be exploring the many and varied forms of dance in a concert inspired by music from all over the world.

The performance, at Blackpool Grand Theatre on Saturday March 16, will feature everything from ballroom to ballet, Broadway to waltz, mambo to Mexican and Abba to Irish with a fast-paced and entertaining programme.

The orchestra, which was founded in 1921 and celebrated its centenary with a special post-lockdown concert, is going from strength to strength.

A spokesman for the orchestra said of the latest concert: “Dancing seems to be one of the most fundamental human instincts.

"Archeological evidence of dancing dates back over 10,000 years and in that time it has developed into myriad different styles with music to match.

"As orchestral musicians we are often called upon to play ballet or show tunes but this fantastic programme is giving us - and the audience - the opportunity to play and hear some different styles.

"We’ll be going on a musical journey from South America to Ireland by way of the USA and Vienna in our exploration of traditional and contemporary dance music.

“Where else would audiences be able to hear the Nutcracker rub shoulders with Shaker melodies from America or the Blue Danube Waltz played alongside the great show tunes of Irving Berlin? Not forgetting of course one of the greatest dance tunes of all time, Abba’s Dancing Queen.”

Helen Harrison, Blackpool Symphony Orchestra’s Music Director and Conductor added, “We are so excited to be back performing in the beautiful surroundings of the Grand Theatre - it’s always such an occasion with such wonderful audiences."