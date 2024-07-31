Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Blackpool swimmer was celebrating after winning a precious gold in the Paris Olympics - but this one was exactly 100 years ago!

There is currently plenty of excitement as Great Britain’s athletes compete in the 2024 event, especially with the stunning gold medal success of the nation’s men's swimming team in the 4x200m freestyle relay. But back in 1924 Blackpool’s Lucy Morton was the one creating quite a splash in the French capital.

Lucy became a sporting sensation when she became the first British female swimmer to win an Olympic gold medal in an individual race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy Morton winning gold at the Paris Olympics - back in 1924. Picture: Blackpool Council | Blackpool Council

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the time, 26 year ol Lucy was working at the post office at St Annes.

Blackpool council opened her local swimming baths so that she could train before and after work - but this was well before Blackpool’s Olympic-sized swimming pool, Derby Baths, opened in 1939. Prior to being selected for the Paris Olcuympics, Lucy had already set the world records for the 150 yard backstroke and 200 yard breaststroke, as well as winning the Mersey Mile Championship.

Lucy Morton with a swimming trophy while wearing a Blackpool sporting top. Photo: Blackpool Council | Blackpool Council

Lucy retired from competitive swimming after the Olympics and married Harry Heaton in 1927.

Taught at Derby Baths

Later she taught swimming lessons at Derby Baths and served as a competitors’ steward into her seventies.

Lucy died in 1980 in Blackpool, at the age of 82.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was inducted posthumously into the International Swimming Hall of Fame as an "Honor Pioneer Swimmer" in 1988.[

A civic reception was held for Blackpool swimmer Lucy Morton who won a gold medal in the 200 metres breaststroke in the 1924 Olympic Games. Photo: Blackpool Council | Blackpool Council

Lucy’s incredible sporting legacy certainly won’t be lost in the mists of time.

Medal secured by council

Her prized Olympic gold medal was successfully secured by Blackpool Council at auction five years ago,

Significant parts of the athlete’s personal archives and medal collection has now found a home with Blackpool’s Museum and Heritage Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lucy Morton Collection containing 40 lots of medals and other items was sold at Hansons Auctioneers in Derbyshire tin September 2019.

There to watch the sporting auction unfold was Lucy’s granddaughter Julia Routledge, a retired civil servant from Evesham, Worcestershire, who together with her sister Annette Judge, from Farnham, Surrey, decided the time had come to part with the collection.

The collection was at risk of being dispersed entirely but Blackpool Council was able to secure 18 lots including Lucy’s Olympic Diploma and her 1924 Gold Medal which she won in the 200m breaststroke event.

The total hammer price for all lots including the Gold Medal was £12,255. The funding has come from Blackpool Council and a grant from the Blackpool Civic Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The archive is now housed at the History Centre at Blackpool Central Library which preserves and gives access to Blackpool’s incredible heritage collections.