Blackpool street closure was due to 'non-suspicious' death

West Street, near Robert's Oyster Bar, was cordoned off by police at around 9.30pm on Friday, with officers remaining at the scene on Saturday.

The Gazette approached police on Saturday for information about the incident, but were informed only that there had been 'no murder'. They have now confirmed that a non-suspicious death took place.

A spokesman said: "It was a man in his 40s found unresponsive in the street on Friday and taken to hospital where he sadly died. No suspicious circumstances."

West Street on Saturday. Picture by Dave Nelson